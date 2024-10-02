© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma-area state senators, representatives review last session at AWC town hall

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 2, 2024 at 9:13 AM MST
Arizona state Rep. Michele Peña (LD 23), state Sen. Brian Fernandez (23), outgoing Sen. Sine Kerr (LD 25), Arizona Western College President Daniel Corr, Rep. Mariana Sandoval (23), Rep. Tim Dunn (25) and Rep. Michael Carbone (25).
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Despite a contentious political climate at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, four state representatives and two state senators whose districts 23 and 25 include parts of Yuma County spoke about working together during a town hall hosted Tuesday at Arizona Western College.

In a session that lasted about 90 minutes, Democratic State Sen. Brian Fernandez, outgoing Republican Sen. Sine Kerr, Democratic state Rep. Mariana Sandoval and Republican representatives Tim Dunn, Michele Peña and Michael Carbone answered questions on everything from school vouchers to water use to the state budget.

Dunn, who has served in the Arizona House out of Yuma since 2018, is running unopposed for the state Senate. He said that although the Republicans and Democrats from LDs 23 and 25, which stretch from Yuma County to the western part of Maricopa County, don't agree on most issues, they do work well to find common ground where possible.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Yuma-area state legislators.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
