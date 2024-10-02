Yuma-area state senators, representatives review last session at AWC town hall

Despite a contentious political climate at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, four state representatives and two state senators whose districts 23 and 25 include parts of Yuma County spoke about working together during a town hall hosted Tuesday at Arizona Western College.

In a session that lasted about 90 minutes, Democratic State Sen. Brian Fernandez, outgoing Republican Sen. Sine Kerr, Democratic state Rep. Mariana Sandoval and Republican representatives Tim Dunn, Michele Peña and Michael Carbone answered questions on everything from school vouchers to water use to the state budget.

Dunn, who has served in the Arizona House out of Yuma since 2018, is running unopposed for the state Senate. He said that although the Republicans and Democrats from LDs 23 and 25, which stretch from Yuma County to the western part of Maricopa County, don't agree on most issues, they do work well to find common ground where possible.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Yuma-area state legislators.