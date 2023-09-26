© 2023 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Yuma event gives constituents access to lawmakers

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST
YUMA - Five of Yuma's six state legislators gathered on the campus of Arizona Western College for a public town hall on September 19th.

Hosted by AWC President, Dr. Daniel Corr, the panel included Sen. Brian Fernandez (D) and Rep. Michele Peña (R) from Legislative District 23, as well as Sen. Sine Kerr (R), Rep. Tim Dunn (R), and Rep. Michael Carbone (R) from Legislative District 25.

The only Yuma lawmaker not in attendance was LD23 Democrat Mariana Sandoval.

KAWC's Victor Calderon caught up with three lawmakers following the event for their impressions and to ask about their priorities in the next legislative session.

We hear from Rep. Michelle Pena and Sen. Brian Fernandez from LD23 and Rep. Michael Carbone from LD25.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
