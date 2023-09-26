Arizona Edition: Yuma event gives constituents access to lawmakers

YUMA - Five of Yuma's six state legislators gathered on the campus of Arizona Western College for a public town hall on September 19th.

Hosted by AWC President, Dr. Daniel Corr, the panel included Sen. Brian Fernandez (D) and Rep. Michele Peña (R) from Legislative District 23, as well as Sen. Sine Kerr (R), Rep. Tim Dunn (R), and Rep. Michael Carbone (R) from Legislative District 25.

The only Yuma lawmaker not in attendance was LD23 Democrat Mariana Sandoval.

KAWC's Victor Calderon caught up with three lawmakers following the event for their impressions and to ask about their priorities in the next legislative session.

We hear from Rep. Michelle Pena and Sen. Brian Fernandez from LD23 and Rep. Michael Carbone from LD25.

