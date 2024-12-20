Devil Dog Challenge Brings MCJROTC Cadets to MCAS Yuma to Compete for Top Dog

CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Cadets from across the country with the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or MRJROTC — were in Yuma earlier this month to compete in the Devil Dog Challenge.

Participating teams came from various parts of Arizona and California, with one traveling all the way from Minnesota.

The high school students matched brain and brawn to compete for top dog.

The event was hosted at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, with the Kofa high School JROTC program taking the lead in co-ordinating the event.

Retired Marine Corps Major, Todd Birney, teaches the class at Kofa, and has been trying for many years to host the event on base.