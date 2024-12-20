© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Devil Dog Challenge Brings MCJROTC Cadets to MCAS Yuma to Compete for Top Dog

Published December 20, 2024 at 3:06 PM MST
YUMA — Cadets from across the country with the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or MRJROTC — were in Yuma earlier this month to compete in the Devil Dog Challenge.

Participating teams came from various parts of Arizona and California, with one traveling all the way from Minnesota.

The high school students matched brain and brawn to compete for top dog.

The event was hosted at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, with the Kofa high School JROTC program taking the lead in co-ordinating the event.

Retired Marine Corps Major, Todd Birney, teaches the class at Kofa, and has been trying for many years to host the event on base.
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
