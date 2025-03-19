© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Secretary of State Fontes expresses interest in running for vacant Grijalva seat in Congress

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:15 PM MST
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

The secretary of state in Arizona said this week that he is mulling a run for the vacant seat of the late Congressman Raul Grijalva.

In a released statement, Secretary Adrian Fontes said "I am strongly considering a run to represent AZ (Congressional District) 07, a place where I was born and raised, served my country in the Marine Corps and protected democracy. I will have more to say in the days ahead. Right now, we must remember and appreciate the life and legacy of the late Congressman Grijalva."

Grijalva, who served southern Arizona including southern Yuma County for more than two decades, passed away following complications from a battle with cancer, his office announced on March 13. He was 77.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced that a primary election will take place on July 15 with a general election to follow on Sept. 23.

Fontes was raised in Nogales and told KAWC he is a graduate of Arizona Western College in Yuma. In November, Capitol Media Services reported Fontes is considering a primary challenge to Democratic Gov. Hobbs in 2026.

On March 14, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who was raised in Somerton in Yuma County, said she will not be seeking the CD07 Congressional Seat.

Adelita Grijalva, the congressman's daughter and a Pima County Supervisor who some have said is his heir apparent, said she will make an announcement after her father's funeral services.

A Mass is scheduled for March 26 at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson.
