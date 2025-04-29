Yuma Catholic is raffling a custom 1933 Ford Roadster

Yuma Catholic High School is selling raffle tickets for the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to own a custom 1933 Ford Highboy Roadster. The vehicle was provided by an anonymous donor who purchased it from a Petersen Automotive Museum collection and gave the school a directive: ‘raise money for school!’

The school has jumped on that and is selling 500 tickets priced at $200 each to benefit students. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, May 3.

“One of our top priorities at Yuma Catholic is to provide financial assistance to our students and their families,” Andrea Priest, YCHS marketing director, shared. “A faith-based education is important to many and we've seen the demand for it, in our community, increase significantly. We never want finances to hinder the decision to do what's best for the family. Opportunities like this allow us to help ease the tuition costs for as many Shamrocks as possible.”

The vehicle is powered by a modified Chevrolet multi-port fuel-injected 350ci V8 engine and a Turbo 350 automatic transmission. It has a fiberglass body; an aluminum grille; a custom windshield; suicide doors; a hideaway Mercedes soft-top; and custom interior.

The car was part of a collection from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which showcases a variety of classic, custom and modern cars. Per the museum’s website, its vault contains over 250 of the ‘rarest vehicles ever assembled.’

To purchase a ticket and enter the raffle, visit their site.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.