AWC Provides Federal Funding Update – TRIO, CAMP, Pell Grants and KAWC At Risk

As federal funding wavers for programs across departments, fields and disciplines, learning institutions have had to keep an extra watchful eye on how cuts may impact them.

With many programs serving communities in Yuma and La Paz, Arizona Western College has been tracking the changes and provided an update to its Matador community via email today, June 5.

According to AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr, there are five main changes worth note.

1. Upward Bound programs are set for renewal in the fall.

Corr explained that at least three colleges across the country will lose Upward Bound programs this summer, but AWC won't be one of them.

"Our information indicates that ours is not one of them - the canceled programs hadn't complied with federal directives," he wrote. "Our program is in full compliance and will go for renewal this fall."

2. There will likely be cuts to the TRIO Programs. These programs includes KEYS and Talent Search in addition to Upward Bound. Cuts will depend on the final version of the budget.

"We know the 'skinny budget' the White House is proposing (Fiscal Year 2027) includes significant cuts to the range of programs supported under the Student Support Services - TRIO Programs grant ..." Corr wrote. "While there are still a few steps left, the budget has already passed the House and is in the Senate. There likely will be some changes."

3. CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program) funding will be eliminated if the budget as currently proposed is passed.

"This is our renewal year for CAMP funding (awarded in 5 year cycles) and even though we reapplied last summer, and expected notification in Fall 2024, we are yet to receive that," Corr wrote.

AWC will run an 80-student CAMP program for the 2025-2026 academic year regardless of federal funding by relying on other internal budget resources to compensate for any delayed or lost federal budget funds. Corr noted that the loss will put 'significant fiscal pressure' on the budget for next year, which begins July 1.

"We are in a strong fiscal position, coming out of a strong enrollment year, and heading into really strong Fall enrollment projections," he said. "Beyond this year, our team will need to evaluate how to continue the CAMP program - it may not remain at the current enrollment level of 80 students without external funding. We'll know more as we work to develop FY27 budget later this year."

4. Pell Grant award levels are anticipated to change for Fiscal Year 2027.

"There's a proposal to reduce the maximum grant for low- and middle-income students by $1,685 (to $5,710)," Corr wrote. "We'll have to wait and see how this shakes out - Congress has proposed its own cuts that sharply limit Pell eligibility but may reshape funding."

5. KAWC may be losing a significant source of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The White House has requested Congress to rescind funding already committed and allocated to CPB and a vote may come as early as this week. It must past both the House and Senate.

"CPB funding makes up about 22% of KAWC's budget and would impact reporter salaries and limit our ability to continue the work in local journalism," Corr wrote. "KAWC is working with other stations to convince Congress to continue its longstanding support for pubic media."

As a public radio station housed at AWC, KAWC serves both Yuma and La Paz counties and is thus a source of programming and news for a large region.

Closing out the update, Corr committed to keeping the community informed and updated as new information becomes available.

"Thanks for all you do to help our students, and support these important teams, who are serving our most vulnerable populations, and keeping our communities connected and informed about the most important regional & national news," he concluded.

