Yuma Rotary Club Awards $14K in Higher Ed Scholarships

The Yuma Rotary Club has awarded a total of $14,000 in scholarships this year to “exceptional students from Yuma area high schools" in support of their pursuit of higher education.

According to a press release from the club, the scholarships were made possible by community support and the success of long-standing fundraisers, including the Walt Kammann Sausage Fry, Yuma County Fair booth sales and other community events.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:



Hennessy Padilla , Cibola High School – $5,000

, Cibola High School – $5,000 Camila Oyosa , Yuma High School – $5,000

, Yuma High School – $5,000 Blake Sterling, Kofa High School – $2,500

Additionally, two active members of the Cibola High School Interact Club, a student organization sponsored by Yuma Rotary, each received a $500 one-time scholarship:



Kaylee Vega Covarrubias

Katelyn Gallardo

The club also awarded a $500 scholarship to Savannah Molenar, a graduating senior from Kofa High School and daughter of Yuma Rotary Club member, Matt Molenar. Each year, the Club recognizes the achievements of graduating seniors whose parents are active club members with a scholarship to support their continued education.

“Supporting education and youth leadership is one of the most important things we do as Rotarians,” Scholarship Committee Chairs Steve Moore and Melissa Short said. “These scholarships are not just awards—they're investments in the future of our community.”