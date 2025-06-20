© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KAWC Student Newsroom Page

Arizona Candidate Deja Foxx Talks Gen Z Voters, Social Media, and Reproductive Rights

KAWC | By Elias Alvarez,
Mack Schwitzing
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:40 PM MST
Deja Foxx, center, a candidate for Congress, is interviewed by KAWC student reporters Mack Schwitzing and Elias Alvarez in June 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Deja Foxx, center, a candidate for Congress, is interviewed by KAWC student reporters Mack Schwitzing and Elias Alvarez in June 2025.

Southern Arizona is holding a special election this summer.

Gen-Z candidate Deja Foxx spoke with the KAWC Student Newsroom about her experience running in the Democratic primary for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District.

“One in five Americans are Gen Z — but we only have one person representing us in Congress. That’s a real representation issue.”
— Deja Foxx

Deja Foxx is a 25-year-old activist and political strategist from Tucson, Arizona.

She first gained national attention at age 16 after confronting Senator Jeff Flake over access to reproductive health care.

She was raised in a working-class household and experienced homelessness as a teen. Foxx later became an advocate for comprehensive sex education in her school district.

“it's young folks who are left holding the bag on some of these really big issues. We didn't create them.”
— Deja Foxx

Foxx talks about her advocacy and why young people should engage with politics in a conversation with the KAWC Student Newsroom's Mack Schwitzing and Elias Alvarez.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter, co-host of The Intern Show, co-host of KAWC's The Hot Spot
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
