Arizona Candidate Deja Foxx Talks Gen Z Voters, Social Media, and Reproductive Rights

Southern Arizona is holding a special election this summer.

Gen-Z candidate Deja Foxx spoke with the KAWC Student Newsroom about her experience running in the Democratic primary for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District.

“One in five Americans are Gen Z — but we only have one person representing us in Congress. That’s a real representation issue.”

— Deja Foxx

Deja Foxx is a 25-year-old activist and political strategist from Tucson, Arizona.

She first gained national attention at age 16 after confronting Senator Jeff Flake over access to reproductive health care.

She was raised in a working-class household and experienced homelessness as a teen. Foxx later became an advocate for comprehensive sex education in her school district.

“it's young folks who are left holding the bag on some of these really big issues. We didn't create them.”

— Deja Foxx

Foxx talks about her advocacy and why young people should engage with politics in a conversation with the KAWC Student Newsroom's Mack Schwitzing and Elias Alvarez.

The KAWC Student newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Since 1980 the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has been a trusted philanthropic partner helping individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits work together to create a stronger community.