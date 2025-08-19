District One Exceptional Students outperform testing state average

Students in Yuma School District One's Exceptional Student Services department have outperformed the Arizona state average on the 2025 Multi-State Alternative Assessment. The testing system is designed for students with significant cognitive disabilities as part of a means to prepare them for a broader array of post-secondary outcomes. At District One, students achieved higher scale scores and proficiency levels than their peers statewide — a measure of success the district is celebrating.

“The results of standardized assessments are one way our students demonstrate success,” said Matthew Kaste, director of ESS. “Their achievement also reflects the impact of our highly qualified team of teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff who are dedicated to providing personalized instruction, high quality learning environments, and specialized programs that help students excel.”

The MSAA is Arizona's annual assessment for students with significant cognitive disabilities. According to the Arizona Department of Education, it aims to promote increasing higher academic outcomes for such students. It contains built-in supports that allow students to take the using materials they're most familiar with and communicate what the know and can do as independently as possible.

The test provides all students with the opportunity to demonstrate mastery of grade-level standards. Each spring, MSAA is administered to 3rd-8th grade students in English Language Arts and mathematics, and 5th and 8th grade students in science. Like other Arizona assessments, MSAA provides students’ average scale score and measures proficiency levels on a scale from Level 1 - "Minimally Proficient" to Level 4 - "Highly Proficient."

In its release, District One shared it is proud to announce that:



Each grade level met or exceeded the state’s average scale score for each subject (see Table 1), and

A higher percentage of ESS students scored “Proficient” or “Highly Proficient,” compared to the state average (See Table 2)

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 3.16.33 PM.png Yuma School District One 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 3.11.33 PM.png Yuma School District One 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 3.17.30 PM.png Yuma School District One 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 3.11.44 PM.png Yuma School District One

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.