Gadsden School District launches new transportation management system

The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 has introduced a new student transportation management system. Known as CrossWalk by UniteGPS, the system's designed to improve safety, accountability and efficiency across all bus routes.

According to the GESD release, the CrossWalk system uses student ID cards to record when and where students board and exit buses, creating a digital log of every ride. This real-time monitoring intends to provide peace of mind for parents and guardians while improving accountability for both students and staff.

With the new system, schools can quickly verify ridership, identify potential issues and respond immediately in the event of an emergency. Additionally, the district believes CrossWalk will help improve route efficiency, reduce delays and ensure that every child's accounted for from the moment they leave home until they arrive safely to school and back home again.

“Student safety is always our highest priority,” said Superintendent Lizette Esparza. “We are confident this system will strengthen safety and make transportation more efficient for our families and our staff.”

GESD reported the total cost of implementing CrossWalk was $127,657.09, which was supported through a School Violence Prevention Program grant. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The grant program is meant to help schools enhance student safety, prevent violence and strengthen collaboration with law enforcement.

“As a Board, we are committed to bringing innovative solutions to our district,” said Governing Board President Luis Marquez. “This system represents our dedication to safe, efficient, and transparent transportation for every GESD student and family.”

To ensure the system’s success, all students riding district buses must bring their school ID every day. GESD is asking its families to support the district by ensuring their children carry their IDs consistently as they'll be required to scan them when boarding and exiting the bus.

For more information about CrossWalk, contact the district at (928) 627-6545.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

