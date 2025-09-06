'Born in San Luis' coming soon as RCBH breaks ground on birthing center

Starting next year, San Luis parents of newborns have a new option for their children’s birth certificates: Born in San Luis.

That’s because a new birthing center is under construction. The Regional Center for Border Health is building the New Vida Birthing Center next to its medical mall in southeast San Luis.

"Vida" is, of course, the Spanish word for “life”.

On Thursday, officials from RCBH and the cities of San Luis and Somerton held a groundbreaking for the new center.

Monica Montufar will be a nurse midwife at the future center.

“It’s an incredible blessing," Montufar told KAWC. I’m so honored to be a part of it. I’ve been with the San Luis Walk In Clinic for a few years now. It’s going to be so wonderful for the community and an excellent option for the women here.”

RCBH officials say the goal is to open in February.