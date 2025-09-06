© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
'Born in San Luis' coming soon as RCBH breaks ground on birthing center

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 6, 2025 at 5:45 PM MST
Regional Center for Border Health and elected officials from San Luis and Somerton break ground on the New Vida Birthing Center in San Luis on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. RCBH president and CEO Amanda Aguirre, center, is joined by San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel, third from left.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Starting next year, San Luis parents of newborns have a new option for their children’s birth certificates: Born in San Luis.

That’s because a new birthing center is under construction. The Regional Center for Border Health is building the New Vida Birthing Center next to its medical mall in southeast San Luis.

"Vida" is, of course, the Spanish word for “life”.

On Thursday, officials from RCBH and the cities of San Luis and Somerton held a groundbreaking for the new center.

Monica Montufar will be a nurse midwife at the future center.

“It’s an incredible blessing," Montufar told KAWC. I’m so honored to be a part of it. I’ve been with the San Luis Walk In Clinic for a few years now. It’s going to be so wonderful for the community and an excellent option for the women here.”

RCBH officials say the goal is to open in February.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
