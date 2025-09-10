Future of AZ trail projects unknown as Congress claws back funding

By Kathryn Carley

Community advocates in Arizona say the loss of federal funding for alternative transportation projects is a major setback for revitalizing and connecting neighborhoods throughout the state.

Congressional lawmakers have repealed roughly $750 million in previously allocated funds for trails and pedestrian pathways nationwide, leaving many projects in limbo.

R.J. Cardin is executive director of the Maricopa County Trail and Park Foundation. He said federal dollars often spur state and local investments to further improve residents’ quality of life.

"It’s very critical that communities look at the federal government as a partner in this," said Cardin, "and have some stability to continue to plan and to continue to move forward with projects."

He said connected trail networks help drive tourism, reduce road congestion and ensure kids can safely walk or bike to school. Lawmakers say the cuts were needed to trim federal spending and extend the 2017 tax cuts.

Arizona is one of the country’s fastest growing states. It also has a higher-than-average share of older adults.

Studies show reliably maintained and connected trails help ensure residents’ stay active and engaged in their communities. Cardin said they also provide the recreation and transportation options young people are looking for when deciding where to live.

"Having quality-of-life amenities will help attract young workers to communities," said Cardin. "So, I think it’s vital that we have not only good trail networks but good parks and open space opportunities as well."

He noted that 1-in-3 people in Arizona typically don’t drive every day and are looking for safe alternatives, while some people rely on well-maintained walking and biking trails to get around.

He said it's important that people who value trails let lawmakers know why they’re important and how federal dollars can help improve their community’s future growth.

A 2020 University of Arizona study found the economic value of state trails was more than $8 billion, highlighting the important role they play in Arizona’s overall economy.