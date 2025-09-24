Arizona Western College invited to Google innovation Network

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, many institutions and jobs are incorporating it into daily life.

Through a new partnership with Google, Arizona Western College is giving students, faculty, and staff a chance to explore AI.

The program includes one year of free access to tools like Gemini, Notebook LM, and Veo. These tools can help with studying, creating presentations, researching topics, and practicing language skills—plus certifications and micro-credentials students can add to their resumes.

Reetika Dhawan, CEO of AWC Entrepreneurial College, says the goal is to prepare students for the future and to show them how to use AI responsibly. "I do want that people understand there's pros and cons for every technology. But having these AI tools and training, they will understand the bigger picture of AI, what is happening, what machine learning looks like, and what tools students need to learn. This will help them to be one step ahead in their jobs.”

Dhawan says students who take advantage of the program will be better equipped to compete in an AI-driven job market.

Signups close October 6th, and after the free year, accounts renew automatically unless cancelled.

For more information, visit the AWC website.

