Woodard Jr. High receives Purple Star recognition for supporting military families

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published October 15, 2025 at 1:38 PM MST
From left to right: Woodard Principal Nicole Alonzo, District One Superintendent Denis Ponder and Woodard Assistant Principal Marissa Tew.
Yuma School District One
(From left to right) Woodard Principal Nicole Alonzo, District One Superintendent Denis Ponder and Woodard Assistant Principal Marissa Tew pose with the school's new Purple Star banner.

R. Pete Woodard Jr. High School has officially been recognized as a Purple Star School for supporting military families.

"We're thrilled to have them join this program which honors and supports schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to students and families connected to our military community," District One Superintendent Denis Ponder said.

During Yuma School District One's October governing board meeting, the school was presented a Purple Star banner to display on campus.

Ponder noted that Woodard is the 11th school in the district to become a Purple Star School.

It joins the ranks of C.W. McGraw, Desert Mesa, Dorothy Hall, James B. Rolle, James D. Price, Mary A. Otondo, Palmcroft and Sunrise Elementary Schools as well as Ron Watson Middle School and Gila Vista Jr. High.

“We’re honored that Woodard Jr. High has earned the Purple Star designation,” said Sandra Carbajal, District One military-Connected Advocate. “This recognition reflects the school’s commitment to supporting military children and helping them thrive as they adjust to new environments.”

According to District One's release, the Purple Star Program is a national initiative that acknowledges schools going above and beyond to address the unique challenges military families face. Purple Star is a two-year designation, and to earn it, schools must meet both state and national requirements, including proper staff training and providing peer mentorship opportunities.

"At Yuma School District One we value our military-connected families," the district stated in its release. "With Yuma’s significant military presence, the district is committed to ensuring students feel welcome and experience smooth transitions into their new schools. Each Purple Star campus provides a designated point of contact and dedicated website to help families easily access available resources."

To access military resources at a District One school, families can visit their school's website and check for a "Military" tab under "About Us."

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
