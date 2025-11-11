Southern Arizona Nurse Honor Guard dedicates Yuma bench to colleagues

A group of active and retired nurses gathered in Yuma last week to dedicate a local park bench in honor of their fellow nurses who have passed away.

The Southern Arizona Nurse Honor Guard worked with the City of Yuma to clean up a bench in Gateway Park at Pivot Point Plaza.

The nurses wear a traditional white uniform with a cap and a cape. When a nurse is at the end of his or her life, the honor guard performs a tribute named after Florence Nightingale, the 19th-century British nurse.

“For nurses, our duties don’t end when we clock out or with retirement," Megan Kuechel, one of the honor guard members, told KAWC. We continue being there for family and friends providing advice and holding their hands at their bedside, oftentimes, until the end of our lives. So to have these services where we honor the lifelong dedication of nurses as well as relieve them of their duties is extremely important.”

For more on the Southern Arizona Nurse Honor Guard, you can find them online or on their social media pages.

