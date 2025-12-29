Yuma County greenlights rezoning for cellphone tower on Dome Valley farmland

Better cellphone service could be coming to Dome Valley.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning request during its Dec. 15 meeting that allows a new cellphone tower to be built in Dome Valley on a parcel of land zoned for agriculture.

The tower is being proposed by Verizon Wireless, but will be built to host multiple wireless carriers. The proposal submitted to the board of supervisors said the site was selected to address a gap in wireless service in the Dome Valley area and to improve coverage for local residents, farmers, and people traveling through eastern Yuma County.

The tower is planned to be 150 feet tall and will be located on privately owned farmland near County 2½ Street and Avenue 16 E.

The property owner, Dawn Shephard, attended the meeting and said her land covers about 55 acres, with roughly one acre planned for the tower. She said the specific area where the tower would be built is not currently being farmed, though the surrounding land is.

“This has been in the works for about 14 months,” said Shephard. I have been working with Vertical Bridge and State 48 on this. Their initial request was basically right in the middle of the farm and I said I can't do that. I will probably lose a full acre, which is okay. There's terrible dead spots out in Dome. I would not pursue this if I did not think it was safe. My mom’s entire family lives out there,” said Shephard.

Supervisor Tony Reyes raised concerns during the meeting about whether the tower could interfere with crop dusters flying over nearby farmland. He also questioned whether the project would interfere with the county’s agriculture broadband towers.

In November, Yuma County dedicated its first broadband tower aimed at improving internet access for farmers. That county project is expected to include 34 towers across Yuma County to support farming technology and is exclusively for farmers.

However, Supervisor Jonathan Lines said the cellphone tower would not affect the county’s agriculture network.

“They’ll be operating on a different frequency that are designed specifically for their applications so we shouldn't have any challenges,” said Lines.

Shephard also told the board that the farming company she leases her land to mainly uses drones to fertilize the fields, and said the tower would not be a concern.

While the Board of Supervisors approved the request, the county did receive a letter from a nearby resident opposing the construction of the 150-foot tower.

“A tower of that size would be completely out of place in Dome Valley’s agricultural and residential landscape. It would dominate the skyline and become an industrial eyesore in an area known for its natural beauty and open views. Once that view is changed, it’s changed forever,” said Shannon Ventimiglia in an Opposition Letter to the Board. She also raised concerns about safety and the potential impact on property values.

The approval of the cellphone tower still requires additional steps, including a disclosure letter from Yuma Proving Ground.

Any future changes to the approved plan must first be approved by the board.

The project must also meet all Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission rules, including lighting and marking requirements. If the tower is no longer used, it must be removed.

Shephard said the wireless tower would be built under a 50-year lease agreement.