Flu cases rise in Yuma County, but remain under seasonal levels

Epidemiologists with the Yuma County Public Health Services District said flu activity in Yuma County remains lower than typical seasonal levels, despite an increase in cases in recent weeks.

Health epidemiologists Benito Lopez and Cynthia Espinoza said this timeframe is when flu cases usually peak.

Lopez said the increase began about four weeks ago, with an average of 44 cases reported per week during that period.

As of Jan. 3, a total of 253 flu cases had been reported in the county.

Lopez added that not all flu cases are diagnosed or reported.

While flu activity remains lower in Yuma County, cases are rising nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been more than 15 million flu cases so far this season, along with 180,000 hospitalizations. More than 7,000 deaths have also been reported.

In Arizona, the State Department of Health Services reports more than 9,000 flu cases statewide, with Influenza A being the most commonly reported strain.

Yuma County health officials continue to recommend the flu vaccine as the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness.

“Some people say they're not going to get the vaccine because of the different strains that may not match, but you will still be protected with the vaccine to reduce symptoms. Especially people who are high risk and have underlying conditions,” said Lopez.

