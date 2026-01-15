New San Luis ordinance targets drunk and disorderly conduct

Ordinance 476: Drunk and Disorderly

Being drunk and disorderly in San Luis can now result in a citation or arrest, depending on the circumstances.

The San Luis City Council approved several ordinances Wednesday night, including Ordinance 476, which adds Chapter 9.40 to the city code addressing drunk and disorderly conduct.

The ordinance states that any person who appears in a public place, street, alley or sidewalk in a drunken or disorderly condition, or who lies or sleeps in a public place while drunk or disorderly, is guilty of a misdemeanor.

According to the San Luis Police Department, officers have received repeated calls about intoxicated individuals causing disturbances in the downtown area along Main Street with several business owners have reported the behavior.

Police said enforcement was difficult because individuals were often not actively consuming alcohol when officers arrived.

City officials said the new ordinance gives police an additional tool to address and deter drunk and disorderly behavior in public spaces.

Ordinance 472: Hazardous Mud Clods on Roadways

City officials also approved Ordinance 472, which addresses large clumps of mud and debris left on roadways by agricultural equipment or construction vehicles.

The ordinance makes the issue a civil offense, allowing police or code enforcement officers to issue citations.

City officials said the problem is especially common during the agricultural season, when mud, dirt and debris can create traffic hazards.

Officials said they have worked with agricultural companies to reduce the issue, but enforcement has been limited under the existing laws.

Ordinance 477: Updating Park Hours

San Luis council members also approved Ordinance 477, which adds official hours of operation for city parks to the city code.

Park hours were already in place as a policy in San Luis, but they were not formally established through a city ordinance.

The ordinance makes parks open from sunrise to 11 p.m., giving police clear legal authority to enforce the curfew.

“The time limitation allows officers to legally field interview people in city parks. The issue is that we have had several incidents of criminal damage at parks and restrooms along Ninth Avenue. This ordinance will give us legal standing,” said Lt. Alan Guevara.

