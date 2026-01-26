Yuma father takes to the streets with his daughters to protest Minneapolis federal shooting

A local father and his two young daughters took to the streets Sunday to protest the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Andrew Orta, a Yuma resident, stood on the corner of 4th Avenue and 24th Street holding a red poster reading “Justice for Alex Pretti,” alongside his daughters.

“This is the second time this has happened and it can’t happen again,” Orta said.

Pretti was shot and killed Saturday during an operation by federal agents in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked public outrage, marking the second fatal shooting involving federal law enforcement in the state during recent immigration enforcement efforts.

Although the killings occurred hundreds of miles away, Orta said he felt compelled to do something.

I just told them federal agents hurt someone really badly and they’re not alive anymore, and it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

KAWC/Alexandra Rangel Andrew Orta and his two daughters stood at the corner of 4th Avenue and 24th Street in Yuma Sunday, urging justice for 37‑year‑old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

“It was very difficult to explain this to my daughters. I got emotional trying to tell them about how someone got hurt," said Orta.

Video of Pretti’s encounter with law enforcement has raised questions about the tactics used. Orta said he believes the man was unfairly killed.

“I felt like the man got executed. It was really unfair. You can clearly see he’s disarmed, and after that they shot him. Either ICE needs better training, or they need to stop,” he said.

Top officials in the Trump administration defended the federal agents’ actions. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Saturday that Pretti posed a threat.

“This individual came with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation of federal officers and committed an act of domestic terrorism. That is the fact,” Noem said.

Congressional leaders from both parties, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have called for a transparent investigation.

In Arizona, some state leaders like Adelita Grijalva have criticized federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, urging the administration to scale them back. Orta said he appreciates the support but hopes more local leaders in Yuma speak out.

“Just for them to show their support for the people of Minnesota,” he said.