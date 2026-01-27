Miss Cocopah inspires young women to carry on tribal tradition

The regalia of Miss Cocopah Jocentah Marie Miller is one to be admired as it reflects both her identity and her journey during her reign.

Her crown features the Cocopah tribal seal decorated with blue glass beads. The sash she wears is also blue representing the color of water and honoring the Cocopah tribe who are known as the River People.

Adding her own personal touch Miller wears butterfly jewelry and a gown covered in butterflies.

“I have loved butterflies ever since I was little and they are a sign of good luck and growing,” said Miller.

Growth is exactly what Miller is experiencing as she enters the second year of her two-year reign as Miss Cocopah.

At 24 years old Miller is the 12th tribal member to serve as Miss Cocopah since the program began in 1985. Her reign is especially meaningful as it comes after a seven-year hiatus before the tribe brought the tradition back in 2024.

“I wanted to run for Miss Cocopah because I'm a very shy person and I wanted to get out of that shell. I've lived on the reservation all my life and I also just wanted a positive distraction. There was a time in my life where I was going through a rough time. I wanted to look forward to something and that was Miss Cocopah," said Miller.

Rosa Santos, a committee member for Miss Cocopah, played a key role in bringing the program back.

“We were in a space where our culture was dying having a Miss Cocopah was iconic for this time because all our kids are on tablets these days, but you see a princess walking by, a real life princess, and she's from where your from and she grew up where you grew up and the example that she is setting is putting culture first, promoting our culture and getting kids involved and motivated,” said Santos.

As part of the committee Rosa serves as a mentor to young women on the court including Miller.

“She's a tough cookie. She was at a time in her life where she needed a positive outlet and something that would force her to grow. It is a program that I believe is so necessary because it also provides leadership skills and that's important for our future. She might be our future chairwoman,” said Santos.

As Miss Cocopah, Miller also champions a cause close to her heart by raising awareness about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

“I have a lot of family members that have struggled with alcohol and drugs, and I've lost a lot of relatives to both. I just want to spread awareness and support. I know when people are going through that they think nobody cares but I want them to know that I am that person that cares and supports them,” said Miller.

Now in the final year of her reign Miller hopes to accomplish a few more milestones before she hands the crown over to the next Miss Cocopah.

“I want to share my knowledge and everything I have learned as Miss Cocopah,” said Miller.