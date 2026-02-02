Yuma 'Mania': Attitude Pro Wrestling brings nonstop action for fans

The screams and punches were loud and fast Friday night at the Z Fun Factory in Yuma.

No, it wasn't a bar fight. Rather, it was the colorful world of professional wrestling by Yuma's local promotion Attitude Pro Wrestling.

Yuma County residents loves sports and entertainment and pro wrestling combines the two. Most everyone knows wrestling since the 1980s glory days of Hulk Hogan up through the 2000s and into today with names like The Rock and John Cena.

If you think pro wrestling is fake, think again. Yes, the story lines and characters are scripted, but if you get chopped by your opponent, it will be loud and probably leave a mark.

if you get body slammed through a table, you will feel it. That happened on Friday when Scott Sabbath slammed JP James through a table at ringside.

Different promotions from Arizona and Southern California have come through festivals in Yuma County. But APW is by locals for locals.

Alex Plasencia, who also goes by "Al-X-Treme", is the owner and promoter for Attitude Pro Wrestling. He likes that its run by locals for locals.

“Attitude Pro Wrestling- we are Yuma’s own professional wrestling," he said. "These other companies that do come in with pro wrestling or lucha libre, they’re not from here. We are. We’re locals.”

Fans appreciate the nonstop action.

"My son and I are wrestling fans. We wanted to see the action up close," said Jerry Olvera of Yuma. "It's a great opportunity for wrestling fans to experience it in their hometown without having to go to San Diego or Phoenix or somewhere else for a show."

Kenny Brown, another Yuma pro wrestling fan, said he likes the showmanship of it all.

"This is one of the best indy (independent) shows you can see," Brown said. "They do an amazing job."

On this night, JP James won the tournament at the Inception event to become the first ever Attitude Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

APW announced it's next show at Z Fun Factory on Feb. 27.

—-

Check back later for more photos from the Attitude Pro Wrestling show in Yuma.