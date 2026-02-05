Yuma police arrest man accused of brandishing knife at student protesters

The Yuma Police Department confirmed that two incidents occurred Tuesday during a student-led protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At least five schools across the county saw walkouts as hundreds of students left class to protest ICE.

According to YPD, the first incident involved a 55-year-old man, Guy Andrew Manteau, who allegedly brandished a knife at a group of students protesting outside a Starbucks near Fourth Avenue and 16th Street. Officers who were nearby monitoring the crowd arrested Manteau and booked him into the county jail.

He was arrested on four charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct involving a weapon. Manteau was held on a $50,000 bond.

The second incident involved an 18-year-old student who climbed onto a fence to remove letters from a sign located on private property. YPD reported that a school resource officer witnessed the incident and made contact with both the student and the homeowner. Paperwork of the charges related to the property damage have been submitted to the city prosecutor who will determine if charges are filed.

Both incidents were captured on video, including footage of Manteau allegedly waving a knife toward students.

The incident has caused concern with some community members. A community letter is circulating online urging city prosecutors to handle Manteau’s arrest with the utmost seriousness. Those in favor are being asked to sign the letter.

No other major incidents or injuries were reported with YPD.