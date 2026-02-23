Mexican Consulate to provide legal help at mobile immigration clinic, says arrest in Yuma are low

The Mexican Consulate in Yuma is holding a mobile clinic in San Luis this Saturday to answer questions and assist with immigration-related needs.

Immigration attorney Marisol Angulo, of Angulo Legal, will provide guidance and answer questions related to immigration cases.

Dulce María Valle Álvarez, consul of Mexico in Yuma, said the services are part of the monthly clinics they host. The goal is to provide free legal orientation to community members who need help navigating the immigration system. She said one of their main priorities is helping Mexican citizens in the U.S. with services such as passports, paperwork, legal guidance and emergency assistance.

Over the past year, Valle Álvarez said immigration laws have constantly changed, making services like these essential to help people better understand their options.

When asked about how immigration arrests were looking locally Valle Alvarez said it’s been calmer than in other cities.

“Right now, the environment is relatively calm. That is not to say people are not stressed. There are individuals who are scared and choose not to go outside so there is stress,” said Valle Alvarez. “Locally, we have not seen an increase in arrests. Across the country, yes, but here in Yuma and La Paz counties, arrests and deportations have remained low. We hope it continues that way and that there are no disturbances like those seen in other cities,” she said”

She explained how the consulate can assist if a community member is detained by immigration authorities.

“One of our responsibilities at the consulate is visiting local jails and detention centers. We conduct weekly visits where we meet with detained individuals, check on their well-being, and listen to their concerns. During detention, many individuals do not have direct access to their families, so we serve as a bridge of communication between them and their loved ones. We also provide guidance about their rights and ensure they understand the resources available to them. Most importantly, we want them to know that they are not alone. We are there to support them, help them stay connected with their families,” said Valle Alvarez.

While they cannot prevent an arrest, she said they remain in constant communication with local immigration and border officials. She said that if immigration arrests increase or circumstances change, the consulate would likely issue an alert to the community.

The mobile clinic in San Luis will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, located at 1015 N. Main St.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, organizers encourage individuals seeking legal guidance to schedule an appointment in advance by calling (928) 343-0066, ext. 2, or by emailing conyuma@sre.gob.mx.