Olympic gold medalist Lashawn Merritt teaches high schoolers in Yuma

High school track and field athletes from Yuma learned tips and advice from an Olympic gold medalist last weekend.

Lashawn Merritt, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, imparted lessons during a sprint masterclass last Saturday at Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.

"I feel like I have a heart space and a mission right now to pass it on to the next generation from the things I learned in the sport to the things I learned in life to any gem or pearl they can string along," Merritt told KAWC.

Merritt won gold in the 400 meters and the 4X400 relay in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China and in the 4X400 again in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The session with Merritt in Yuma was organized by Breakthrough Global.

