Forgery convictions announced for ex Yuma Elem. School Dist. employee

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday announced the misuse of public funds and forgery convictions against a former Yuma Elementary School District One employee.

Attorney General Mayes said former employee Mercedes Brena (also known as Mercedes Ruiz) has been convicted of two felonies — Misuse of Public Monies, a Class 4 Felony, and Possession of a Forgery Device, a Class 6 Designated Felony — for stealing nearly $86,000 in public funds.

Mayes said Brena embezzled $86,000 from November 2021 to October 2022. Brena’s alleged embezzlement schemes include three payroll fraud schemes and using district credit cards for personal expenses.

Brena pleaded guilty to the charges. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 15 in Maricopa County Superior Court. The plea agreement includes a stipulated minimum restitution of $85,988.70.

AG Mayes said the Arizona Auditor General’s Office investigated this case. The Fraud and Special Prosecutions Section of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.