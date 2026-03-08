Charlie Kirk memorial Arizona license plate vetoed by Gov. Hobbs

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- Supporters of Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point USA won't get to declare it publicly, at least not with a state-issued license plate.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday vetoed legislation which would have authorized the state Department of Transportation to create a special license plate that Arizonans could purchase which would serve as a memorial to Kirk, the controversial conservative Arizona resident who was assassinated last year while speaking to college students in Utah. It also would have helped raise money for Turning Point USA, the organization he founded.

The governor, in her 12th veto so far this session, called what happened to Kirk "tragic and a horrifying act of violence.

"In America, we resolve our political differences at the ballot box,'' she said in her veto message.

But Hobbs said she could not support this measure, saying it is "inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan.''

In Arizona, any nonprofit can ask to have a special license plate. What it takes is a state law -- what Sen. Jake Hoffman sought -- plus $32,000 from the nonprofit for ADOT to start the process. Then those who want to buy the plate pay an extra $25 a year, with $17 of that going to the sponsoring organization and the rest to the state.

There is no shortage of approved plates that promote causes, ranging from public television and the Make-A-Wish foundation to one that promotes the national motto "In God We Trust'' to raise money for the Christian-based Alliance Defending Freedom law firm and another with the message "Choose Life'' that raises money for the anti-abortion Arizona Life Coalition.

Hobbs made no mention of any of those other plates in her veto message.

Hoffman, a Queen Creek Republican and supporter of Kirk, criticized the governor for claiming that it was "inserting politics'' into the whole process. Instead, he said that it is Hobbs who is guilty of "grotesque partisanship.''

He pointed out, for example, that the state has honored former Democratic Congressman Ed Pastor by naming a stretch of freeway for him.

"No one suggested that recognition was inappropriate simply because he held political views,'' Hoffman said.

He also suggested that the veto may be based, at least in part, because of the design that submitted by Turning Point USA which would benefit included a picture of a smiling Kirk, with his fist raised, against the background of an American flag.

There actually already is one other state license plate available in Arizona that has a picture of someone on it: Arizona singer and songwriter Alice Cooper -- done up in his full performing makeup -- who uses the proceeds to raise money for his Solid Rock Teen Centers.

And, Hoffman said, there are other kinds of pictures on state-issued licenses.

"There is a diverse amount of imagery on special plates from soldiers to dogs,'' he said, each chosen by a sponsoring organization. And Hoffman said that what Turning Point wanted was "one of Charlie's most iconic images.

"Why? Because what he did every day was promote America, he was celebrating America, and he was happy God gave him the opportunity to do it.''

Hobbs could soon have to act on another Kirk-related measure.

SB 1010 would rename the entire 78-mile Loop 202 around the Phoenix metro area as the "Charlie Kirk Loop 202.'' The proposal comes from Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who said that it will ensure that "Arizonans are regularly reminded of the tremendous legacy of this champion of free speech who was assassinated for his stand.''

That measure already has been approved by the Senate on a party-line vote and awaits action in the House.

Hobbs on Friday refused to say what she intends to do with that measure if and when it reaches her desk.

But one reason Democrats have opposed it is because it is a stretch of that freeway that already is named for Pastor. Petersen insisted that his legislation would not replace the Pastor name but simply be in addition to it.

