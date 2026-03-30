Amazon holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Yuma delivery station

While Amazon opened a new delivery station in Yuma in October, company officials gave behind-the-scenes tours and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month with Yuma city leaders and reporters.

If you’ve ordered from Amazon in the past five months, your order has come through this Yuma station.

Amazon officials say there are more than 250 employees at the Yuma station. It handles as many as 21,000 units per day, including some for same-day delivery.

Victor Calderón/KAWC An unidentified employee at the Amazon delivery station in Yuma prepares an order.

Amazon Yuma station manager Brian Willis said the new delivery station is all about convenience and efficiency for customers.

“This delivery station is more than just a hub for packages- it's a way for us to better serve Yuma and the surrounding communities,” Willis said. “Our goal is to reduce delivery times to our customers and bring the convenience of Prime benefits closer to rural customers.”

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said Amazon is a good fit for Yuma because companies here know how to handle logistics.