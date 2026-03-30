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Amazon holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Yuma delivery station

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
An unidentified employee at the Amazon delivery station in Yuma prepares an order.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
An unidentified employee at the Amazon delivery station in Yuma prepares an order.

While Amazon opened a new delivery station in Yuma in October, company officials gave behind-the-scenes tours and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month with Yuma city leaders and reporters.

If you’ve ordered from Amazon in the past five months, your order has come through this Yuma station.

Amazon officials say there are more than 250 employees at the Yuma station. It handles as many as 21,000 units per day, including some for same-day delivery.

An unidentified employee at the Amazon delivery station in Yuma prepares an order.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
An unidentified employee at the Amazon delivery station in Yuma prepares an order.

Amazon Yuma station manager Brian Willis said the new delivery station is all about convenience and efficiency for customers.

“This delivery station is more than just a hub for packages- it's a way for us to better serve Yuma and the surrounding communities,” Willis said. “Our goal is to reduce delivery times to our customers and bring the convenience of Prime benefits closer to rural customers.”

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said Amazon is a good fit for Yuma because companies here know how to handle logistics.

Amazon officials including Yuma delivery station manager Brian Willis, fourth from left, and Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Amazon officials including Yuma delivery station manager Brian Willis, fourth from left, and Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

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News AmazonYuma Mayor Doug Nicholls
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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