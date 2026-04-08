Yuma city officials discuss data centers and more at San Luis retreat

Yuma's mayor and city councilmembers and city staff met in San Luis on Monday and Tuesday to discuss city matters at a retreat.

Mayor Doug Nicholls and councilmembers toured the San Luis Port of Entry and discussed topics including Yuma’s Strategic Plan that runs through 2030, economic development and public safety.

They also briefly discussed data centers, which some Yuma residents and council members have spoken out against. Mayor Nicholls put out a statement earlier that there are no current proposals before the city.

“We’ve just started this discussion," Nicholls told KAWC on Tuesday. "We’re going to take our time and get everything vetted. I met with some constituents this morning who were very adamant against it... I’ve made it clear to them. Their points of view need to be part of the discussion as well as those who are pro data centers.”

Opponents of data centers used to fuel AI say they require high amounts of energy and water to run.

In his social media post, Mayor Nicholls also clarified that his engineering firm is not tied to any data center construction. However, he added that his company, Core Engineering Group, provides civil engineering and land surveying services to both public and private entities.

“Last year, my company did have a contract with a data center to investigate what their process would be to get permits. That contract ended last year. My firm does not currently have any projects for data centers,” Nicholls said in an Instagram post. He also encouraged residents to email him their questions.

On Tuesday, KAWC asked Nicholls if he wanted to clarify his statement or any responses from residents online.

Nicholls said he wants the discussion to be open and transparent and if his company does take on any clients in the future in regards to data centers he will disclose that in public.