Potential Yuma data centers spark opposition, discussion set for council retreat

While data centers in Yuma have yet to begin the approval process with the city, the topic has become a major point of discussion and is expected to be addressed at the city council retreat scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Online discussion about potential data centers has been circulating, prompting City Mayor Douglas Nicholls to clarify in a social media post that, while there is interest in bringing data centers to Yuma, there are currently no applications or permit requests submitted to the city for approval.

His response came after a handful of community members and local activists attended last Wednesday’s City Council meeting to express opposition to data centers in Yuma. Residents arrived with posters in hand, and about five individuals were given the opportunity to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Public comments followed a presentation by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. GYEDC is an organization that works to attract new businesses and support economic growth in Yuma County. They outlined initiatives coming to fruition in Yuma, including a manufacturing plant and two other major projects expected to bring more than 700 jobs and over $65 million to the area. The presentation also included developments on the horizon, including data centers.

The presentation was delivered by Greg LaVann, president and CEO.

“Data centers are coming, folks, and they are coming in waves, that’s the reality,” LaVann said. “I’m not just speaking to the city of Yuma; I’m speaking to the entire county. Every community I go before, I tell them the same thing. These projects have interest in our community for a number of reasons. It’s not because of water or an attempt to capitalize on our resources. It’s a fact that we have a very strong electrical infrastructure. There are major capital investments coming down the pipeline that will bolster our electrical grid at no expense to the community or ratepayers. And new projects are not using water at the levels they once did,” he said.

LaVann confirmed Yuma is on the radar for data centers due in part to proposed natural gas pipeline projects that could potentially serve data centers and other industries.

Several council members expressed concern following the presentation and asked for a more thorough, balanced report outlining both the benefits and potential impacts on the community.

“I’d like to know the impact to our community,” said Yuma Councilmember Art Morales.

Just before the meeting came to a close, local residents were given a chance to speak. At least five residents spoke about their opposition to data centers in Yuma.

“This is not sustainable for our future, and I beg you to reconsider building any data centers in our community when we are already experiencing a drought,” said Katie LaForce, a Yuma resident.

“Please really consider the residents of your community as you make these decisions,” said Priscilla Ruedas, another Yuma resident opposed to data centers. “These are very impactful long-term for us, for our children and for future generations.”

Cocopah tribal member Roxanne Barley also spoke against the potential impact data centers could have on tribal land.

On Monday, the Yuma City Council began the first day of its annual retreat, which allows council members to review issues, discuss initiatives and ask questions. Council members have identified data centers as a key topic of discussion and asked GYEDC to answer some of the questions they had on the topic during the retreat.

In the social media post, Mayor Douglas Nicholls also clarified that his engineering firm is not tied to any data center construction. However, he added that his company, Core Engineering Group, provides civil engineering and land surveying services to both public and private entities.

“Last year, my company did have a contract with a data center to investigate what their process would be to get permits. That contract ended last year. My firm does not currently have any projects for data centers,” Nicholls said in an Instagram post. He also encouraged residents to email him their questions.

According to the City of Yuma, residents are welcome to attend both retreat sessions taking place this week. Tuesday’s session starts at 9:00am at the San Luis Cultural Center. You can find the schedule and agenda here.

While discussion about data centers in Yuma is still in its initial stages, neighboring communities have already faced similar proposals. In August 2025, Tucson rejected Project Blue and an Amazon-linked data center project, with board members citing too much uncertainty about potential impacts as the reason for denial and water shortage concerns. The project also brough opposition from residents.

A data center developer in California is also looking to build in Imperial County, just west of Yuma. While some residents have opposed the project and held protests, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is still expected to vote Tuesday.