Two river rescues prompt safety reminder from Yuma Fire Department

Fire crews in Yuma responded to two separate incidents along the Colorado River Saturday afternoon involving people who were unable to safely make it out of the water.

According to the Yuma Fire Department, the first call came in around 2:30 p.m. near the West Wetlands area, where several individuals were reported stuck in dense river vegetation. Crews from Station 1 arrived and began preparing watercraft to assist, but were able to locate all of the individuals safely on shore. One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.

As responders were clearing that call, they were alerted to a second situation nearby. A group of juveniles floating on inner tubes had missed their planned exit point and drifted farther downriver. Some became stranded in the water, clinging to vegetation and unable to get out safely.

Fire crews quickly returned to the river and helped four people reach shore. One individual was treated for a minor hand injury but did not require further medical care. No other injuries were reported.

All individuals involved in both incidents were safely accounted for and crews cleared the scene without further issues.

The fire department is using the back-to-back rescues as a reminder about river safety. Officials say people should plan their routes in advance, including clearly identifying entry and exit points and wear life jackets while on the water. They also advise against floating in unfamiliar areas, noting that river currents can be stronger than they appear and that safe exit points may be difficult to access.

Fire officials also recommend never floating alone, informing someone of your plans ahead of time and avoiding alcohol while on the river.