Spirited Discussion: Looking Back, Looking Forward

Join us for Spirited Discussions: Looking Back, Looking Forward

Join KAWC for a special evening of conversation, reflection, and community as we recognize Dave Riek for 20 years of leadership and service as he prepares to retire at the end of June. In her first time hosting Spirited Discussions, Alexandra Rangel will sit down with Dave for a live conversation about how KAWC has evolved over the past two decades, the moments that mattered most, and hopes for the future of public media in Yuma and the Colorado River region.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 12 at 5:00 pm

WHERE: Black Box Theatre, 270 S Main St, Yuma, Arizona

WHAT: This special edition of Spirited Discussions offers guests the chance to hear stories from Dave’s tenure, celebrate the partnerships that helped sustain KAWC, and look ahead as the station enters its next chapter.

5-5:30 pm Social time with refreshments

5:30-6:45 pm Spirited Discussion Program

6:45-7 pm Continued socializing and conversation

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!