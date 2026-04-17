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Spirited Discussion: Looking Back, Looking Forward

KAWC | By Alice Ferris
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:39 PM MST
Dave Riek AMA Lifetime Service Award
Jim Anderson
Dave Riek, KAWC General Manager, receiving the Lifetime Service Award from the Arizona Media Association

Join us for Spirited Discussions: Looking Back, Looking Forward
Join KAWC for a special evening of conversation, reflection, and community as we recognize Dave Riek for 20 years of leadership and service as he prepares to retire at the end of June. In her first time hosting Spirited Discussions, Alexandra Rangel will sit down with Dave for a live conversation about how KAWC has evolved over the past two decades, the moments that mattered most, and hopes for the future of public media in Yuma and the Colorado River region.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 12 at 5:00 pm

WHERE: Black Box Theatre, 270 S Main St, Yuma, Arizona

WHAT: This special edition of Spirited Discussions offers guests the chance to hear stories from Dave’s tenure, celebrate the partnerships that helped sustain KAWC, and look ahead as the station enters its next chapter.

5-5:30 pm Social time with refreshments
5:30-6:45 pm Spirited Discussion Program
6:45-7 pm Continued socializing and conversation

COST: FREE
No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!
Tags
News Spirited DiscussionsArizona Edition
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
See stories by Alice Ferris
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