Yuma County Supervisors approve outside counsel amid potential legal dispute with treasurer

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has approved the use of outside legal counsel as the county faces a potential legal challenge from its elected treasurer.

The decision came during a board meeting Monday, following an internal review into how public funds were used within the Treasurer’s Office. According to board officials, the review—conducted in coordination with the County Attorney’s Office—identified several issues that required corrective action.

Board Chairman Martin Porchas said those concerns were addressed by county administration after the findings were completed.

But Treasurer David Alexandre has disputed the results of that review and has retained his own legal representation. That move created a conflict of interest for the County Attorney’s Office, which typically represents county departments and officials.

As a result, the County Attorney’s Office appointed the law firm Snell & Wilmer to represent the county’s interests. The Board of Supervisors’ role in the process was to authorize the funding for that outside counsel.

County officials described the step as routine in situations where internal legal representation is no longer appropriate due to conflicting interests.

Supervisors say the move is intended to limit potential legal and financial risks to the county, as the dispute with the treasurer could escalate.

The situation stems from broader concerns about oversight and accountability in the use of public funds. County leaders say they remain committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are managed in accordance with county policies and state law.

No legal action has been filed publicly as of Monday, but officials indicated the county is preparing for that possibility.