Neuralink brain implant gives Noland Arbaugh renewed purpose

Noland Arbaugh, the first recipient of a brain implant from Neuralink, gave an inspirational talk Tuesday at Arizona Western College.

Dozens of people filled an auditorium to hear the Yuma native share his journey, from becoming paralyzed in a 2016 accident to being selected as the first human to receive Neuralink’s cybernetic implant two years ago.

Arbaugh, who is about to turn 32, said the implant has given him a renewed sense of purpose.

“Neuralink came around, and it absolutely changed my life. It changed what I even thought was possible,” Arbaugh said.

Arbaugh was paralyzed in a lake accident, losing his ability to walk and perform daily tasks independently. He said the years following the accident were extremely difficult, with his faith and family serving as the main sources of support that kept him moving forward.

Before becoming a recipient, Arbaugh said he applied to numerous research studies in search of something that could help him. It wasn’t until a friend told him about Neuralink that he decided to apply. After weeks of interviews, he was selected to undergo brain surgery and receive the company’s first implant in 2024 at just 29-years-old.

Neuralink, a tech company backed by Elon Musk, makes brain implants that let people control computers and other devices with their thoughts.

Arbaugh said the brain chip works similar to Bluetooth, allowing him to connect to a computer and use his thoughts to control it.

He showed the audience how he can move a computer cursor, type and do simple tasks on his computer using only his thoughts.

He said one of the most rewarding things Neuralink has allowed him to do is go back to school.

Through this experience, he’s become interested in the brain and hopes to one day make an impact in neuroscience. He is currently attending Arizona Western College, where he is studying biology and wants to become a neuroscientist.

“I didn’t think I would ever be able to go back to school,” he said.

Arbaugh said going back to school would not have been possible without support from AWC, which has made adjustments to make learning accessible for him.

After his talk, Arbaugh opened the floor to questions from the audience. He was asked how he has been able to persevere through it all.

“Perseverance is not always flashy. I think a lot of people expect it to be a big movie moment,” he said. “Perseverance is sometimes very small, very quiet. It’s about being able to do the next thing. What can I do today to make my life better? What can I do to improve my life? I’m able to keep going because of my faith, my family and my friends.”

Arbaugh said there are still improvements being made to Neuralink every day, along with other studies aimed at helping people with disabilities such as blindness, hearing loss, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS. He believes some of those cures will come with the help of technology.

“Some of these cures aren't going to come from medicine or pharmaceuticals, tech is doing things that not a lot of people realize,” he said

