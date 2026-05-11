Rep. Gosar proposes land withdrawal expansion for Yuma Proving Ground

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has introduced legislation that would expand federally reserved land around the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, a move supporters say is needed to support military readiness and advanced weapons testing.

The bill, H.R. 8686, would authorize the withdrawal and reservation of about 22,000 acres of federal land in Yuma and La Paz counties in western Arizona. According to Gosar’s office, the proposal is intended to create a larger safety buffer for military air delivery testing and training exercises conducted at the proving ground.

In a statement announcing the legislation, Gosar called the proving ground “one of the most important military installations in the country” and said the measure would help ensure troops can safely conduct advanced testing and training operations.

The proposal would allow the Army to use approximately 21,783 acres of land near Highway 95 for higher-altitude testing, longer glide distances for guided parachute systems and more complex tactical training scenarios. Army officials have said current land limitations restrict some operations.

The legislation would also formally reserve an additional 249 acres within the Howard Cantonment area, land that has reportedly been used continuously by the Army since the 1950s under authorities that have expired.

The U.S. Army has long used the Yuma Proving Ground to test military equipment and train personnel in desert conditions. The installation is one of the Defense Department’s major testing centers for ground combat systems, aviation and airdrop operations.

Gosar’s office said the proposal originated during the administration of President Joe Biden and later received formal approval during the Trump administration. Supporters of the measure say that timeline reflects bipartisan agreement on the military’s operational needs.

Under the bill, the Department of the Interior would continue managing the land under existing federal land management laws. The legislation would preserve public access for activities including recreation and hunting, while also allowing for wildlife conservation, wildfire management and cultural resource protection.

The measure would also preserve the Parker-Blaisdell Utility Corridor, maintaining rights-of-way for transmission lines and other regional utility infrastructure.

If approved by Congress, the legislation would amend the Military Land Withdrawals Act of 2013 by creating a new section specifically covering the Yuma Proving Ground withdrawal area.