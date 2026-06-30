Fourth of July events across Yuma County
There's no shortage of events happening across Yuma County to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The festivities kick off Friday with fireworks at Paradise Casino and continue through Sunday with the Quechan Tribe's Fourth of July Concert Celebration.
July 3: Paradise Casino Independence Day Celebration
Time: 6-10pm, South Parking Lot
Fireworks Spectaculars start at 9:30pm
July 3: City of Somerton’s Drone Show and Celebration
Time: 7:00pm-12:00am , Council Ave. Park
July 4: City of Yuma’s 4th of July Celebration
Time: Gates open 6pm , Fireworks 9pm , Desert Sun Stadium
July 4: City of San Luis Freedom celebration
Time: 7pm, Joe Orduno Park
July 4: Town of Wellton’s 4th of July Celebration
Time: 6:30-9pm, Fireworks starting at 8:30pm, Butterfield Park
July 4,5: Quechan Concert Series
Saturday: 8pm, Quechan Stomping Grounds
Sunday: 3pm Quechan Community Center