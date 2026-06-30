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Fourth of July events across Yuma County

KAWC | By Alexandra Rangel
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:19 PM MST
City of Somerton

There's no shortage of events happening across Yuma County to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The festivities kick off Friday with fireworks at Paradise Casino and continue through Sunday with the Quechan Tribe's Fourth of July Concert Celebration.

July 3: Paradise Casino Independence Day Celebration
Time: 6-10pm, South Parking Lot
Fireworks Spectaculars start at 9:30pm

July 3: City of Somerton’s Drone Show and Celebration
Time: 7:00pm-12:00am , Council Ave. Park

July 4: City of Yuma’s 4th of July Celebration
Time: Gates open 6pm , Fireworks 9pm , Desert Sun Stadium

July 4: City of San Luis Freedom celebration
Time: 7pm, Joe Orduno Park

July 4: Town of Wellton’s 4th of July Celebration
Time: 6:30-9pm, Fireworks starting at 8:30pm, Butterfield Park

July 4,5: Quechan Concert Series
Saturday: 8pm, Quechan Stomping Grounds
Sunday: 3pm Quechan Community Center
Tags
News 4th of July
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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