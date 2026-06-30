Fourth of July events across Yuma County

There's no shortage of events happening across Yuma County to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The festivities kick off Friday with fireworks at Paradise Casino and continue through Sunday with the Quechan Tribe's Fourth of July Concert Celebration.

July 3: Paradise Casino Independence Day Celebration

Time: 6-10pm, South Parking Lot

Fireworks Spectaculars start at 9:30pm

July 3: City of Somerton’s Drone Show and Celebration

Time: 7:00pm-12:00am , Council Ave. Park

July 4: City of Yuma’s 4th of July Celebration

Time: Gates open 6pm , Fireworks 9pm , Desert Sun Stadium

July 4: City of San Luis Freedom celebration

Time: 7pm, Joe Orduno Park

July 4: Town of Wellton’s 4th of July Celebration

Time: 6:30-9pm, Fireworks starting at 8:30pm, Butterfield Park

July 4,5: Quechan Concert Series

Saturday: 8pm, Quechan Stomping Grounds

Sunday: 3pm Quechan Community Center

