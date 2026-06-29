Nati-Visions Film Festival in Parker seeks films highlighting Indigenous stories

The Nati-Visions Film Festival is accepting submissions for its annual festival through Friday, July 3.

For more than two decades, the festival has highlighted Native American storytelling by providing Indigenous actors, filmmakers, writers and directors with a platform to showcase their work and share their stories with audiences.

Eligible films must feature Native American themes and be created by, or include the involvement of, Native American artists. Entries must have been completed within the past two years.

Those who enter will be eligible for awards recognizing the best short film and best feature film.

This year's Nati-Visions Film Festival is scheduled for Sept. 23-26 at BlueWater Cinemas inside BlueWater Resort & Casino in Parker. Film screenings are free and open to the public.

Each year, the festival also features question-and-answer sessions with Indigenous filmmakers following select film screenings, giving audiences an opportunity to learn more about the films and engage in meaningful conversations.