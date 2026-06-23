25 years later, Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department partnership still going strong

The Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department celebrated 25 years of service last week, honoring a historic partnership between the Cocopah Indian Tribe and the City of Somerton.

The anniversary was marked with a plaque dedication on June 12 and a proclamation from the City of Somerton declaring June 19 as Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department Day.

Mayor Gerardo Anaya praised the partnership, calling it a model of cooperation that has benefited the community.

"What they built has protected lives, responded to emergencies, and made this community safer for everyone," Anaya said. "We celebrate the people, the EMS personnel, the tribal leaders and city officials who showed up day after day to make this work."

The agreement, signed in 2001, is considered the first intergovernmental partnership of its kind between a federally recognized Native American tribe and a local municipality to jointly operate a fire department.

Under the agreement, the Cocopah Indian Tribe hired six firefighters to serve with the department and helped equip the agency by donating a fire engine in 2001 and a second engine in 2006.

Cocopah Chairwoman Sherry Cordova said the collaboration has improved emergency response for residents on the reservation while strengthening ties between the tribe and the city.

"On behalf of the Cocopah Tribe, this is more than a partnership," Cordova said. "It brought together these two communities, two communities that continue to grow."

Cordova, a lifelong Somerton resident, said the area's growth reflects years of cooperation.

She also said seeing emergency vehicles responding on the reservation serves as a reminder of the hard work that went into building the department.

The partnership began as a vision long before the agreement was ever signed. Somerton Fire Chief Paul De Anda and Cocopah tribal member Darrell Dean Thomas. Thomas volunteered with the Somerton Fire Department in the late 1980s while serving as assistant chief of the Cocopah Fire Department. Together they always envisioned a joint department to serve the area.

Years later, after returning to Somerton following six years of missionary work, De Anda became chief of the newly formed Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department. Thomas was appointed the department's first assistant chief, helping turn their longtime vision into reality.

About a year after the department was established, Thomas died in the line of duty, a loss that department leaders say continues to be felt today.

His son, Adam, reflected on his father's legacy during the 25th anniversary ceremony.

"When my dad passed, I could not even fathom the response that came out to the reservation and came out from the community, and it was beautiful. I am glad that he gave us safety, and he was instrumental in keeping the community safe. One day he didn't come back, but he did go doing what he loved to do,” said Adam.