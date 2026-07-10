A City Remembers: San Luis Unveils Plaque for Officer Joe Orduño

Residents of San Luis gathered to honor a life of service and sacrifice. A newly unveiled plaque commemorating Officer Joe Orduño drew family, friends and city leaders together in a reminder that one person’s courage can shape a community for generations.

1 of 1 — 7E5A1117.jpg Francia Alonso

Orduño, a two‑year veteran of the San Luis Police Department, died April 3, 1986, after his patrol vehicle was struck by another car on Highway 95. He had been responding to an emergency call to back up a detective who had received a report of a kidnapped child. The child was later found safe, and no abduction had occurred. Orduño was survived by his wife, who was expecting the couple’s first child.

Francia Alonso

The Officer Joe Orduño Plaque Unveiling Ceremony, hosted by the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department, drew elected officials, police colleagues, family members and community residents. Mayor Riedel Nieves, Vice Mayor Javier Vargas and City Council members Tadeo A. De La Hoya, Maria Cecilia Cruz and Lizeth Servin attended, alongside seniors from the San Luis Senior Center and city staff.

Francia Alonso

Edelmira Orduño, the officer’s mother, unveiled the plaque with Orduño’s brother Rafael, family friend Christy Webber and his son standing nearby. Speakers at the short ceremony reflected on Orduño’s dedication and the ways the city has worked to preserve his memory.

“This plaque is just one of the ways that the city has expressed gratitude towards Officer Orduño and first and foremost towards his family,” said Francia Alonso, public information officer for the City of San Luis. “His sacrifice has never been forgotten. We have a park under his name, we have a memorial at the Police Department, along with his name in conference rooms and buildings just to keep his legacy alive, and as a thank you to his service to our community, to our residents.”

Francia Alonso

Alonso added, “This is just one of the ways we express our gratitude towards our heroes, and especially those who have died in the line of duty.”

Organizers said the plaque will stand as a lasting tribute to ensure Orduño’s commitment, compassion and service to San Luis are remembered by future generations.

