San Luis High graduate is school's first-ever Flinn Scholarship winner

A recent graduate of San Luis High is the school's first-ever recipient of a highly selective and prestigious scholarship.

Mae Gomez is a winner of the Flinn Scholarship, a first for a Sidewinder graduate. Yuma Union High School officials made the announcement.

Flinn Foundation officials said more than 1,150 students applied for the scholarship. Only 20 were selected. That is an acceptance rate of 1.7 percent.

In a released statement, Gomez said “Receiving the Flinn Scholarship is a major milestone in my educational journey. Being the first student from San Luis High School to receive this honor carries a deep sense of responsibility, driving me to set a path for those who follow. With this financial freedom, I can focus entirely on my studies and ensure that my journey helps clear the way for the next generation of students from my community.”

Gomez said she will study aerospace engineering at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

In order to apply for the Flinn Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average, rank in the Top 5 percent of their graduating class and show leadership in extracurricular activities.

In a released statement, Cesar Castillo, San Luis High School's director of counseling, said “Mae's selection as the first Flinn Scholar in San Luis High School history is a historic achievement, not only for her, but for the entire community. It demonstrates that students from San Luis can compete with and succeed alongside the highest-achieving students in Arizona, regardless of geography or background. Her accomplishment will inspire future generations of students to pursue ambitious goals and believe that opportunities like the Flinn Scholarship are within their reach.”

YUHSD officials said Gomez's selection is the first for a YUHSD graduate since Kaylee Woods at Cibola High School in 2023.

The Flinn Scholarship is for students who attend the University of Arizona, Arizona State University in Tempe or Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. the scholarship covers the cost of tuition, room and board, fees and at least two study-abroad experiences. Flinn Foundation officials said the financial package is estimated to be valued at more than $130,000.