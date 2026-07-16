Trump earned billions last year. Some Pennsylvania swing voters say they don't care

President Trump's recent financial disclosures reveal his wealth has shot up since taking office again. His family businesses reported revenue last year of $2.2 billion — largely earnings from cryptocurrency.

But key voters in Pennsylvania have mixed views on whether this is a big deal or not, indicating a level of cynicism about many in the political class.

These were among the views expressed by participants of two online focus groups that NPR observed on Tuesday. The focus groups were made up of 12 Pennsylvania voters total.

Half the participants, when asked, said they were "troubled" by Trump's windfall in office. The other half waved it off.

"When it comes to ethics, moral and financial, I think that just about every politician is corrupt," said Todd A., a 62-year-old independent voter. (All participants agreed to be part of the focus groups on the condition that they be identified by their first name and last initial only.)

"So, the fact that he's a known huckster," Todd continued, "I mean, we've known that for years about him."

"It really was flooring to me that they felt that way," said Rich Thau, who moderated the focus groups. "The excuses that they gave, which is, you know, 'This is the kind of thing that rich people do. They use money to make more money. All politicians do this kind of thing. They're all corrupt…' That's the voice of extremely cynical voters whose expectations for politicians are remarkably low."

Thau is president of messaging firm Engagious, which partners with market researcher Sago and NPR to conduct monthly focus groups with swing voters across the country. Focus groups are not polling, so there isn't anything scientifically significant to draw from these conversations.

But they do provide insight into how key voters who helped get Trump reelected feel about the choice they made. And while a recent survey found the vast majority of voters are concerned about corruption writ-large in American government, these Pennsylvania focus group participants are mixed on how they feel about Trump's behavior.

Betsy D., a 48-year-old Republican, was among those voters. She said Trump was exhibiting "typical behavior" from a businessman, as well as a politician.

"I am not saying it's OK," she said. "I'm just not troubled by it because I just think it's typical for politicians to increase their wealth while in office."

Ken J., a 44-year-old Republican, said he wasn't particularly concerned that Trump has become significantly wealthier in office because it didn't seem to him that Trump's money was made in an "illegal way."

"He's a businessman," he said. "He openly admitted it. This isn't a shock to me or anybody else. He's admitted in the past that he's going to continue running his empire while he's in his president's seat. I was fully aware of that. And if we're talking insider trading, we're talking kickbacks, we're talking something like that, it might be a little bit different."

But for voters like Bhavana G., a 54-year-old independent voter, news of Trump's earnings in office was a concern.

"For me, when I see that, the first thing that comes to my mind is abuse of power," she said.

She added Trump doesn't get a pass because he is also a businessman.

"It is not the businessman Donald Trump who's interacting," she said. "It is the president, Donald Trump, who's using his powers in manipulative ways to draw something that is of his personal interest. And that to me is morally wrong and that itself should be a problem — and is a problem to me."

Margaret M., a 58-year-old independent voter, said she's worried that people who Trump is doing business with would have undue influence over him.

"I would just be worried that whoever he's doing business with would then have his ear a little bit more or be wanting to have some 'favors' or some leniency that might not be totally on the up and up," she said.

Here are two other takeaways from the focus groups:

Politicians' health: After hearing reports of two members of Congress taking lengthy and mysterious absences from their work due to health concerns, eight out of 12 participants said they think representatives who are suffering ongoing health setbacks should be required to tell the public what's going on if they're sick or absent for long periods of time. Four voters said members of Congress should be allowed a zone of privacy while dealing with serious health issues.

Iran war: With the U.S. now back in armed conflict with Iran, only seven of 12 voters said they were aware that the ceasefire had ended. And only two participants said they are confident Trump will be able to bring the war to a close by the end of this year.

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