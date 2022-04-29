© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Pain, Addiction, and Research on Cannabis

Published April 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST
Arizona researchers are expanding the base of knowledge about the cannabis plant and its potential medical benefits.

Dr. Todd Vanderah is interim director of University of Arizona Health Sciences Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center. Dr. Vanderah talks about research on the cannabis plant and what has changed since passage of medical and recreational marijuana use laws.

With over 500 chemical compounds in a the cannabis plant, Vanderah says only a few have been studied with any vigor. We'll hear about what makes the plant unique and its potential as an alternative to opioids in pain management.

