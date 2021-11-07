-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizonans legally smoked, ate or otherwise consumed nearly 83 tons of marijuana last year.That's nearly…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants state lawmakers to debate and enact a recreational marijuana…
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are finally going to get some protection from "surprise'' hospital bills.On Tuesday, a new state law takes effect designed to help…
How does enforcement determine if someone is “too high” to drive?As scientists try to develop a reliable DUI test for marijuana, KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez…
Debate over an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use in Arizona is already proving contentious. Prop 205 would legalize recreational marijuana…