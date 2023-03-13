Arizona Edition: Consumer Safety Tips and a Preview of TEDxAWC

As technologies and bureaucracies get ever more difficult to navigate, threats to privacy, erroneous bills, identity theft, even kid’s toys that collect personal data, so often lead to consumer confusion that complaints to local, state and federal authorities' number in the millions.

Consumer Protection Week wrapped March 10th and each day the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund has dropped daily focused information to educate people about some of the most common consumer complaints.

Teresa Murray is consumer watchdog at Arizona PIRG. Murray's job is to keep an eye on trends in cyber and consumer safety. She talks about some of the biggest scams facing consumers and provides tips on how to protect yourself and your money.

Also, scams and consumer confusion highlight how hard it can be to adapt to new technologies and change to the status quo.

An upcoming event in Yuma focuses on adapting to change and will explore how it happens across disciplines and industry. A preview of TedxAWC: Shift the Drift with AWC professor Dr. Sara Amani.

TedxAWC: Shift the Drift on March 17th.

In-person tickets for the event are sold out but Ted and Tedx talks are preserved, and you can livestream the presentation.