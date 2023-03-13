© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Consumer Safety Tips and a Preview of TEDxAWC

By Lou Gum
Published March 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST
As technologies and bureaucracies get ever more difficult to navigate, threats to privacy, erroneous bills, identity theft, even kid’s toys that collect personal data, so often lead to consumer confusion that complaints to local, state and federal authorities' number in the millions.

Consumer Protection Week wrapped March 10th and each day the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund has dropped daily focused information to educate people about some of the most common consumer complaints.

Teresa Murray is consumer watchdog at Arizona PIRG. Murray's job is to keep an eye on trends in cyber and consumer safety. She talks about some of the biggest scams facing consumers and provides tips on how to protect yourself and your money.

Also, scams and consumer confusion highlight how hard it can be to adapt to new technologies and change to the status quo.

An upcoming event in Yuma focuses on adapting to change and will explore how it happens across disciplines and industry. A preview of TedxAWC: Shift the Drift with AWC professor Dr. Sara Amani.

TedxAWC: Shift the Drift on March 17th.

In-person tickets for the event are sold out but Ted and Tedx talks are preserved, and you can livestream the presentation.

Arizona Edition technologyolder consumersScamsConsumer Financial Protection Bureau
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
