Arizona Edition: Takeaways from the Annual State of the Air Report

The American Lung Association’s annual “State of The Air report released Wednesday showing room for improvement in Arizona's fight against high ozone and particle pollution.

The report indicates Arizona had fewer unhealthy days for ozone and particle pollution statewide for the period between 2019 and 2021 compared to last year’s report. But some counties still grade an “F” for unhealthy ozone days – they are Gila, Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties.

Yuma County received a “C” grade, while La Paz County and Coconino County both saw their grades improve.

Flagstaff is listed as one of the state’s cleanest for ozone pollution.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says ozone and particle pollution are a risk to public health at elevated levels.

In a statement in response to the ALA report, Daniel Czecholinski, ADEQ Air Quality Division Director says while the state has seen improvement in air quality for the last 30 years, wildfires, in the western United States create and transport ozone and particle pollution across the region.

To learn more, Arizona Edition spoke with JoAnna Strother, the American Lung Associations Sr. Director of Advocacy.