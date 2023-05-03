Arizona Edition: Horne on his third term as school's chief

Tom Horne, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, say teachers should be valued more, kids should be learning more, and parents should have a choice about where their kids go to school.

On this episode of KAWC's Arizona Edition, Chris McDaniel sits down with Horne, who is serving his third non-consecutive term as head of Arizona schools.

Horne may be remembered for his push to ban ethnic studies during his previous tenure as the tops school's chief between 2003 and 2011.

He might also be remembered for an ethics investigation over campaign spending that went nowhere but may have come just in time to derail his 2014 reelection bid to Arizona Attorney General, a race he lost in a primary against Mark Brnovich.

Lesser known perhaps, is Horne’s early support for full-day kindergarten, arts education, and nutrition standards in schools.

Still, it is the meaty social issues that drive much of his policy, and how people react to him, like at a recent public meeting in Yuma.

Chris McDaniel's conversation with Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne – on KAWC’s Arizona Edition.