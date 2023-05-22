© 2023 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Private investment behind AZ clean energy projects tops $7B

By Lou Gum
Published May 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST
August 2022 saw the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The focus was to lower prescription drug prices and drive investment in clean energy.

Despite its name the legislation is considered some of the most significant passed that addresses the subject of climate change. Policy analysts call it the third of a trifecta of legislation that forms the centerpiece of the U.S. government's changing climate policy.

The others are the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November of 2021 and the Chips and Science Act passed in August of 2022.

Micaela Preskill is an advocate for the group, Environmental Entrepreneurs, or E2. The organization stresses the business and opportunity in clean energy, encouraging job growth and sound environmental policy.

Preskill tells KAWC's Arizona Edition that investment spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act alone tops $7 billion in Arizona and includes a major battery facility in the Phoenix area and a cobalt processing facility in Yuma County.

In fact, the organization is monitoring a flurry of projects across the country that have launched since the law passed last summer.

Preskill explains why businesses and investors are motivated by incentives in the law, who benefits, and how the legislation is providing a framework for a long-term clean energy economy.

Arizona Edition National Clean Energy SummitSolar EnergyClimate Change
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
