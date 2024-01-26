© 2024 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: What the data shows about state ESA expansion

By Lou Gum
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:10 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Research at the Grand Canyon Institute looked at what the data shows about how the expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts in Arizona is working, and where.

Nearly two years into the expansion ofEmpowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs), heralded by a majority Republican state legislature and former Governor Doug Ducey, what does the data show about how and who they are working for?

Today, at more than 72,000, there are more ESA recipients than there are students in the largest public school district in the state – the Mesa Unified School District serves about 58,000 students.

So, how does the ESA program work? What kind of flexibility, or choice, do parents have in how they spend ESA funds? What does school choice look like in rural Arizona?

And who's minding the store?

With competing narratives from Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs and Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, and a looming state budget deficit Hobbs pins on ESA expansion – how does the politics influence the policy?

Dave Wells is Research Director at the Grand Canyon Institute.Research by the organization is focused on what the data shows, good or bad, about how the expansion of ESA programs in Arizona is working, and where.

Also, what data is not available to take a deeper look at outcomes and cost – and how the Arizona Legislature could help.

Tags
Arizona Edition school vouchersTom HorneKatie HobbsArizona schools
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes