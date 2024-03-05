© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Saving the Saguaro Cactus one patch of buffelgrass at a time

By Lou Gum
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:29 PM MST
Buffelgrass is changing rocky terrain into grassland, providing a path for fire between decades old saguaro cactus that did not exist before.

For the last month researchers and volunteers have been traveling to remote parts of Saguaro National Park near Tucson to track down and eliminate invasive species that are changing the Sonoran Desert landscape.

One of the invasive plants, buffelgrass, is literally turning rocky terrain into a grassland, providing a path for fire between decades old saguaro cactus that did not exist before.

Perry Grissom is an invasive species specialist working with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum near Tucson on the Save our Saguaros campaign.

We spoke with Grissom about the campaign’s push to protect the so-called sentinel of the desert, to learn more about how diverse the vast Sonoran Desert is, and to better understand why the health of saguaro cacti impact the entire ecosystem.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
