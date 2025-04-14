Arizona Edition: A business professor explains tariffs

A globe full of reciprocal tariffs remain on hold this week after President Donald Trump put a 90 day pause in place – but baseline ten percent tariffs on all imported goods are still in place and uncertainty continues

25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars and car parts also remain in effect.

In this Arizona Edition deep-dive we speak with Northern Arizona University-Yuma Professor Alex Steenstra, Chair of the department of Business Administration and Leadership.

We spoke to Steenstra last year when NAU-Yuma announced its Logistics and Supply Chain certification and degree program and brought him back again to learn more about tariffs, how they are taught in business class, how they are used, and how they impact the supply chain.

This interview was recorded on April 7th so keep in mind some of the specifics about current tariff plans may have changed.