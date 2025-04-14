© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition: A business professor explains tariffs

By Lou Gum
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:51 AM MST
We’ve been talking about tariffs and learning more about how they work in the economy, how they impact the supply chain, and how they impact your wallet.
We’ve been talking about tariffs and learning more about how they work in the economy, how they impact the supply chain, and how they impact your wallet.

A globe full of reciprocal tariffs remain on hold this week after President Donald Trump put a 90 day pause in place – but baseline ten percent tariffs on all imported goods are still in place and uncertainty continues

25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars and car parts also remain in effect.

In this Arizona Edition deep-dive we speak with Northern Arizona University-Yuma Professor Alex Steenstra, Chair of the department of Business Administration and Leadership.

We spoke to Steenstra last year when NAU-Yuma announced its Logistics and Supply Chain certification and degree program and brought him back again to learn more about tariffs, how they are taught in business class, how they are used, and how they impact the supply chain.

This interview was recorded on April 7th so keep in mind some of the specifics about current tariff plans may have changed.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
