© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Show
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero Podcast

Siendo Primero: Imposter Syndrome

By Saghey Barcenas,
Melanie Ruiz Lopez
Published April 22, 2026 at 3:03 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

This episode dives deep into the "internal critic" known as imposter syndrome, a feeling that many students face but few talk about. We explore how perfectionism and the pressure of being the first in our families can make us doubt our own success, even when the evidence of our talent is right in front of us. By sharing personal reflections and expert advice, we highlight the importance of finding our "why" and discovering our unique skills.

Voices in this episode: Ingrid Gomez, Isaias Navarro, Nathalia Flores, Laura Juarez.

Siendo Primero Podcast
Saghey Barcenas
See stories by Saghey Barcenas
Melanie Ruiz Lopez
See stories by Melanie Ruiz Lopez
Latest Episodes