Siendo Primero: Imposter Syndrome

This episode dives deep into the "internal critic" known as imposter syndrome, a feeling that many students face but few talk about. We explore how perfectionism and the pressure of being the first in our families can make us doubt our own success, even when the evidence of our talent is right in front of us. By sharing personal reflections and expert advice, we highlight the importance of finding our "why" and discovering our unique skills.
Voices in this episode: Ingrid Gomez, Isaias Navarro, Nathalia Flores, Laura Juarez.